D.O.A. Launch Pointed Attack at Donald Trump in New Video for “All The President’s Men”

Adam Benavides September 21st, 2020 - 4:46 PM

Vancouver punk icons D.O.A. have released a pointed video for their recent single “All The President’s Men” aimed directly at Donald Trump and several of his notable supporters and associates. The song appears on the band’s recent 19th full-length studio LP Treason, which was released earlier this year.

“All The President’s Men” does not pull any punches in its criticism of Donald Trump and the current White House administration, offering lyrics like “All the President’s men, it’s time to put them in the pen/ Lock them up, lock them up, don’t let them free, throw away the key.” The song’s corresponding video echoes its lyrical sentiment as actual news footage of political figures like Rudy Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are shown while the band is seen performing live on stage.

Discussing the sentiment behind the band’s latest album frontman Joey Shithead Keithley says, “When lies and corruption rule the land, it’s always been a time honored tradition that artists become one of the last lines of defense, that’s the tradition of folk, punk and rap, we have to stand up against the racist, divisive bullshit that’s coming out of the White House.” Keithley continues explaining, “That’s what D.O.A, is trying to do with this song. We are united with all those who stand up for equality and fairness!”

D.O.A. originally formed in the late 70s and released their debut studio album Something Better Change two years later in 1980. The band has largely been credited with pioneering the hardcore punk movement alongside fellow punk pioneers like Black Flag, Bad Brains and Middle Class. Since 1980 the group has released 19 full-length studio albums along with two live albums and two studio EPs. The hardcore punk trio’s current lineup consists of Keithley on vocals, guitar and bass, Mike Hodsall on bass and Paddy Duddy on drums.