The Mountain Goats Steal the Spotlight in New Song “Get Famous”

September 20th, 2020

Durham, North Carolina-based indie-folk/rock band, The Mountain Goats, have recently released their latest single, “Get Famous,” from their forthcoming nineteenth full-length studio album Getting Into Knives, slated for an October 23 release, via Merge Records. Best known for their lo-fi recordings, their latest musical offering “Get Famous” highlights the rigors of fame and the parameters to which artists can function in the music industry.

According to a press release, Goats’ latest single “…’Get Famous’ compresses the Mountain Goats’ fervor into a backhanded benediction, a three-minute pop entreaty to reach for the stars. But frontman John Darnielle isn’t the type to wish fame on anyone. Instead, he sings the song’s title as if it were a curse.” The track itself is an eclectic rock and jazz fusion incorporating various instruments, culminating into an uproariously fun tune. The guitars and horns complement well with steady percussion and plinky organ keys that are cool and keeps things jazzy.

Goats’ frontman and lead vocalist John Darnielle sings about reaching for the stars when it comes to talent trying to break into the music industry. In a sort of cautionary tale, Darnielle seems to want to heed some warning when it comes to the business side of fame, clouding the judgment of musical talent. The song’s message of fame and what it all entails when it comes to the price of attaining it, is what drives it home making for a refreshing listen. Speaking to the song and the enthusiasm of recording their latest studio album, according to the above source, Darnielle offers, “If I told you all how much fun we had making this one you wouldn’t even believe me, but we hope it comes through.” To listen to The Mountain Goats’ “Get Famous” stream below, via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/getting-into-knives">Getting Into Knives by The Mountain Goats</a>

The Mountain Goats current touring lineup consists of Darnielle (lead vocals, guitars and keyboard), Jon Wurster (drums), Peter Hughes (bass/backing vocals) and Matt Douglas (flutes, saxophone, guitar, keyboards/backing vocals). As of late, The Mountain Goats released a project earlier this year, back in April, entitled Songs for Pierre Chuvin which was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic where, according to NPR, “…Darnielle hatched a plan. Safe at home in Durham, he would write and release an entirely new album all on his own, and shuttle the money earned directly to his collaborators and crew.” Last year saw the release of the collective’s seventeenth full-length studio album In League with Dragons. While promoting the album on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the show’s host jumped on stage to perform their 2005 song “This Year” from their ninth studio album Sunset Tree.