mxdwn PREMIERE: Tali Shares New Three-Song EP Shadows in Full

Hailing from Toronto, a city that has produced two of mainstream R&B’s biggest names in Drake and The Weeknd, is the rising singer Tali. While her brand of R&B and pop is a little more alternative than her fellow Torontonians, it’s also immaculately produced with expert songwriting and of course beautifully-delivered vocals. Today we’re premiering a full stream of her new three song EP called Shadows. While it’s short, it’s a sweet exploration of the styles of Tali.

The album opens with “(Don’t) Wanna Be Yours,” a song that is told from the perspective of someone who just wants to end their relationship. It opens with wobbly synths and a thumping bass drum drop, Tali openly airing her greivences against the future ex-lover. Meanwhile, the second song “Back to You” comes from the exact opposite sentiment – a longing for familiarity, whether it’s a former partner or a hometown, the song has a nostalgic element to the lyrics. “Walking Paradox,” as the name would suggest, is about the push and pull between emotions.

“The title Shadows tells of an evolution and growth (two following EPs we want to release in the future tell an unfolding story, In-Between Girl and Out Of My Skin),” said Tali. “Shadows talks of the transition from adolescence into young adulthood.”

Shadows EP Track List

1. (Don’t) Wanna Be Yours

2. Back To You

3. Walking Paradox