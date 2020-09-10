Maximum Rocknroll Announces They’re Putting a Pause on Publishing White Authors Unless They “Amplify” BIPOC

Home News Roy Lott September 10th, 2020 - 8:20 PM

Punk fanzine Maximum Rocknroll has announced another change to the now online publication. According to Brooklyn Vegan, a radio show that the magazine has called “What We Do Is Not Secret,” MRR wrote that they will be putting a pause on publishing white people “unless they are amplifying (e.g. interviewing) POC. This pause in publishing will continue until we are confident a broader range of perspectives can be reflected in the magazine.”

The magazine will also now begin to offer donations to black contributors. “While MRR has always operated on a voluntary basis, we recognize that asking Black people for free labor reinforces accessibility barriers and white supremacy.”

They also noted that the “board,” is described as “an informal and open group of long-term shitworkers who were organized to make long-term decisions for the magazine, primarily hiring coordinators,” has now “dissolved into a collective that includes all those willing to contribute to the growth of the website and to ensure a future for MRR.”

Last year, Maximum Rocknroll announced that they had ceased print publication, saying that “Readers can look forward to more online content, updates regarding the archive project initiated in 2016, and other yet-to-be-announced MRR projects, as well as new ways for punks around the world to get involved.”

After starting the print fanzine in 1982, the publication centers around punk and hardcore, having “an unabashed, uncompromising love of punk rock.” 42 years after the first radio show, they had over 1600 episodes of Maximum Rocknroll radio and over 400 issues of the fanzine.