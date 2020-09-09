Yelle Releases Futuristic Video for New Song “J’veux un chien”

Home News Adam Benavides September 9th, 2020 - 5:25 PM

French electro-pop duo Yelle have released a brand new track and corresponding video called “J’veux un chien.” The new song appears on the group’s fourth full-length studio album L’ère Du Verseau, which is currently available for to purchase and stream via their Recreation Center record label.

In the video, the duo’s lead singer Yelle sails in a boat on open water as she sings springy, dance-pop vocals over synthesizing house beats among erotic fantasy imagery and stylings. The project feels right at home for the Euro-pop group who have also recently released the more somber “Je t’aime encore” and chaotic “Karaté” singles off their new album.

Yelle is made up of leader Yelle, whose real name is Julie Budet and GrandMarnier, the stage name for co-founder Jean-François Perrier. The duo began creating music together in 200o before gaining a fanbase and industry recognition in 2005 when they shared an early version of the song “Je veux te voir” on their MySpace page. After getting attention from record companies, the pair went on to release their first full-length studio LP Pop Up in 2007 on the Source Etc. label and were featured as an MTV Artist of the Week the following year. In 2010, the group released their sophomore studio effort Safari Disco Club while also launching their own record label Recreation Center, which they still operate on today. A busy and dynamic 2010 was followed by a direct invitation from Katy Perry to open for her 2011 California Dreams UK tour in support of the Safari Disco Club record. It would be three years before the pair released their much-anticipated third full-length studio album Complètement fou in 2014.

Since their inception, Yelle has garnered a dedicated fan following and critical acclaim across Europe through their incessant touring and popular live shows. In the United States, they have most notably played the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California three times.