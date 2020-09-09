Eighteen Visions Announces New EP Inferno for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Sink”

Home News Adam Benavides September 9th, 2020 - 2:02 PM

Hardcore death metal band Eighteen Visions have announced a brand new EP entitled Inferno, which will be released on October 2 of this year. Along with the announcement of the new record, the band also unveiled the new EP’s leading track called “Sink,” as well as a complete track list of the six-song effort.

“Sink” pays off the album’s title immediately, with the band wasting no time before heavy metal screams, pulsing drums and fiery, distorted guitars take over the brief three-minute track. The band stated the EP’s title Inferno is a nod to the classic Italian poetry epic, The Divine Comedy, written by Dante Alighieri. Discussing the album’s overall concept and themed inspiration the band said, “We wanted a concept that would artistically fit the vibe of the music we were writing. Dark, punishing and hateful.”

Eighteen Visions formed in Orange County, California in 1995 and released five full-length studio albums in just 10 years including their self-titled major label debut on Epic and Trustkill Records in 2006. After quickly making and leaving the Billboard 200 chart, the band set off on heavily promoting the record through touring and booked opening spots for mainstream metal bands including Avenged Sevenfold, Coheed and Cambria, Hinder and Bullet for My Valentine.

The band split shortly thereafter before eventually reuniting for their sixth studio album, XVIII, in 2017. After several lineup changes over the years, the band is currently made up by James Hart (lead vocals), Keith Barney (guitar, keyboard, piano, programming, backing vocals), Josh James (bass, guitars, backing vocals) and Trevor Friedrich (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

Inferno will mark Eighteen Visions’ seventh studio release following Yesterday Is Time Killed (1999), Until the Ink Runs Out (2000), Vanity (2002), Obsession (2004), Eighteen Visions (2006) and the aforementioned XVIII (2017).

Inferno track list: