Want to Visit Wakanda? Akon Plans To Spend $6 Billion Building a Real-Life City in Senegal Inspired by the Fictional Black Panther Country

Home News Roy Lott September 4th, 2020 - 7:32 AM

After the tragic loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, award-winning singer Akon is paying tribute to the late actor in a huge way. He has started making plans to build a “futuristic” city in Senegal, West Africa that will appear to be a real-life version of Wakanda, the hi-tech nation that was portrayed in Marvel’s cinematic masterpiece Black Panther starring Boseman as the superhero. According to CNN, the city will be called “Akon City” that will be located in Mbodiene park, 100 kilometers from Dakar, the country’s capital city and a five-minute drive from the international airport.

“Akon City” will also be solar-powered and will include healthcare facilities, offices, luxury houses, shopping malls, skyscrapers, and eco-friendly tourist centers. It will also offer many job opportunities for those living in the country and to those who face discrimination in the workplace.

A ceremony was held in regard to the exciting news, with Akon stating “We are looking at Akon city to become the beginning of Africa’s future.” He continues “Our idea is to build a futuristic city that incorporates all the latest technologies, cryptocurrencies, and also the future of how African society should become in the future.” West Africa’s minister Alioune Sarr was also in attendance at the ceremony, fully supporting the idea.

Regarding discrimination, he said “I wanted to build a city or a project like this that would give them (African Americans) the motivation to know that there is a home back home… The system back home (in the US) treats them unfairly in so many different ways that you can never imagine and they only go through it because they feel like there is no other way.” The $6-billlon dollar city will start construction beginning next year. Akon has raised part of the funds to complete the venture from various vendors.

The idea initially started in 2018 and in 2019, the singer mentioned to CNN that the cryptocurrency will allow Africans to become less dependent on their governments. He made a point to say that Akoin will let people be in control of their own currency and make financial decisions and responsibilities on their own.