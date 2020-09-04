Country Artist Blanco Brown is in Serious Condition Following Car Crash

Home News Roy Lott September 4th, 2020 - 8:09 PM

Country artist Blanco Brown was involved in a head-collision car crash this past Monday with “serious injuries.” According to Consequence of Sound, Brown’s record label mentioned that he was transported to a hospital after the incident and underwent 12 hours of surgery and that “Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU,” the label stated. Brown was near his home in Atlanta when the accident happened. It was noted that Brown also “appeared to have collided head-on” with the second vehicle, which the driver told police that he “observed what appeared to be motorcycle headlights in his lane of travel.”

Brown was recently featured on Diplo’s Country-EDM track “Do Si Do,” which was featured on Diplo’s album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

The Grammy-nominated singer is known for hits “The Git Up,” which held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital country song in the U.S. for 13 weeks. Its accompanying video earned more than 20 million views on YouTube. Brown was also named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artists for 2019 and one of the outlet’s “7 Country Acts to watch in 2019.”