mxdwn PREMIERE: Fever Queen Releases Hallucinogenic Video for Psychedelia-Laced Pop Song “Love Last”

Eleanor Rose Lee performs under the moniker Fever Queen, crafting psychedelic pop tunes that have a touch of surf and Americana influences. Today we’re premiering the great new song “Love Last” from her upcoming debut album The World of Fever Queen, which is out this month. The song takes a slower pace with brooding instrumentals and a haunting vocal performance from Lee, making for a auspicious introduction to the alternative pop artist.

The chorus has a haunting element that recalls surf-inspired ’60s girl groups as Lee asks “How long does love last?” Of course, this music is not nearly as straightforward as the radio pop of that era, with the guitars much more slowly strummed and spooky organ tones filling out the background. Fever Queen manages to take the perfectly-produced retro pop of Lana Del Rey, the surf-rock energy of La Luz and the brooding emotional yearning of Beach House, all without sounding exactly like any one of those three artists. While Lee hails from Chicago, she spent time farming in Hawaii and cutting hair in California, to locales that appear to prominently influence her style.

Along with debuting the new song today, Fever Queen has shared a video for the song. Like the shadowy nature of the song, the visuals are equally dark with black and white footage of the Midwest superimposed over the artist singing “How long does love last? / Till it’s dead / Till it’s dead.”

The World of Fever Queen is out on September 10, 2020 through First To Knock. It includes 10 original songs as well as covers of two artists that undoubtedly have served as inspiration for the album – Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry” and Lee Hazlewood’s “For One Moment.”

The World of Fever Queen track list

1. “Cerulean”

2. “You, You”

3. “I’m Sorry”

4. “Night Vision”

5. “Good Mistake”

6. “Love Last”

7. “Bear Dream”

8. “Steam”

9. “Charmer”

10. “For One Moment”

11. “Demolition”

12. “Gravities”