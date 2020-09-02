Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Placed in Medically-Induced Coma

Home News Aaron Grech September 2nd, 2020 - 1:30 PM

Toots Hibbert, the frontman of the reggae group Toots and The Maytals was tested for COVID-19 yesterday (but not given results) and hospitalized, as previously covered. Representatives close to the performer have now confirmed that Hibbert was placed in a medically-induced coma and are closely monitoring his situation

“We need prayers right now, Toots is a mighty soldier on the battlefield. It is rough but the doctors and consultants at UHWI, with the assistance of Dr Shernette Bryan, are working 24-7 around the clock to save him and we thank them for their efforts. We know he will pull through; he is a true warrior. The Hibbert family is asking for privacy at this time as they rally around him,” Hibbert’s manager Cabel Stepheson told Loop News.

Praying for the legendary Toots 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/b7F2KHH4un — T’questla (@questlove) September 2, 2020

Questlove, who is best known as the drummer for the alternative hip hop outfit The Roots recently said he was “praying” for the performer and shared coverage of his recent hospitalization. The Roots were featured on Toots and The Maytal’s Grammy-winning 2004 studio album True Love, which also featured Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Trey Anastasio, No Doubt, Ben Harper, Bonnie Raitt, Manu Chao, Ryan Adams, Keith Richards and The Skatalites.

Their most recent record Got To Be Tough came out last month, ending a nearly decade-long hiatus that began with Pressure Drop – The Golden Tracks in 2011. The band have been active since the late 1960s, garnering international appeal during the 1970s ,like many prominent reggae artists that were bursting out of the Kingston scene at the time.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz