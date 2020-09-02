mxdwn PREMIERE: Speelburg Shares One Last Perfect Summer Pop Song with “Everything I Know”

Home News Matt Matasci September 2nd, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Summer might be winding down, and for most, because of strict lockdown measures it sort of felt like the summer that never really happened. Well for those craving one final “song of the summer,” Speelburg has your number. Today we’re excited to premiere the uplifting new song “Everything I Know” with some snazzy sax work by featured guest Cautious Clay.

The song opens quietly with Speelburg singing “In Paris I woke up / The 3 of us / In love / What more can I say?” After the subdued intro, the song explodes into a cascade of handclaps, percussive beats, background vocalists and sugary-sweet melodies. The song has a bit of a world-music element to it, recalling Vampire Weekend at their most pop-centric or perhaps Paul Simon if he was an up-and-coming alternative pop artist in the ’00s. The chorus, which lyrically is quite simple with Speelburg repeating “Tell you everything I know,” includes funky sax playing by Cautious Clay and a combination of electronic drum beats and analog percussion.

“A couple years ago, I went to New York for the first time,” said Speelburg. “Cautious Clay and I had been messaging through SoundCloud for a little while, so we decided to meet in real life and work on some music. I went over to his place and since I already had this idea on a hard drive, it made sense to expand on it. I remember we worked on some percussion stuff and he laid down that beautiful sax part, which has a real South African township music vibe to it. That’s what I love about this album. So many parts were recorded in different locations, but I can remember each one, and all those unique experiences come together to form a really colorful record. I had been trying to write a song about the idea of having threesomes in Paris for a while. The idealized escapism of an experience like that, that would likely just happen out of the blue and develop into something awkward and fun, where you’re out of your comfort zone and just winging it was a great backdrop for bigger themes in the track and album. Hopefully, we’ll get to dance and play it together live sometime soon!”

Speelburg is the stage name for Noah Sacré, who spent his youth in France but now splits time between France, the UK and Los Angeles. “Everything I Know” comes from Speelburg’s upcoming album Porsche, which will be released on October 2, 2020. The album, which is his first record in five years following 2015’s Lay It Right EP, shows off Speelburgs innate ability to marry unforgettable melodic hooks with unique and diverse electronic pop sonic templates. “Everything I Know” in particular was influenced by Speelburg’s love of artists like the Dust Brothers and The Avalanches.

Porsche Track Listing

1. Everything I Know

2. Gwyneth (Get Up!)

3. Life In Between

4. Lay It Right

5. Crash & Burn

6. When You Want Me

7. World Is Falling Apart (this version)

8. Stay On The Ground

9. Can't Get Even

10. Entertaining The Notions

11. Kline