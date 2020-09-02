mxdwn PREMIERE: Gold Record Share Funky New Song “Dance Where I Want”

Home News Matt Matasci September 2nd, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Today Gold Record is releasing a funky, quirky new song called “Dance Where I Want,” which we’re excited to be premiering today. The song is a statement of independence, with the band stating in plain terms “You can believe what you want to believe / If I can dance where I want to dance.”

Along with the disco-influenced electronic dance track, the band has also shared a new video for the song. It’s clearly shot in the age of COVID, featuring each of the members of the band in a separate box on the screen, singing the song in a deadpan style or progamming beats into their drum machines.

The video for ‘Dance Where I Want’ was recorded on our iPhones in our respective living rooms during quarantine,” said the band. “We began unified on a theme – a video with panels for our individual parts – but the result ended up being three different expressions of the theme coming together based on our personalities. We didn’t coordinate the panels ahead of time with each other, so it wasn’t until we saw the final cut that we realized that some members deadpanned their performances and others went the more performative route. Somehow it all works together. The process for making the video and the song captured this interesting spirit of working together on creative projects during quarantine. In one sense, it’s a very individualist, isolated experience not being in the same room together and working on all your parts in a bubble. However, that same dynamic created more happy accidents in the creative process that took the song and the video to another level of creative unity than might have otherwise emerged in normal circumstances.”

The three-piece band with members in San Francisco, CA and Albuquerque, NM will be releasing a new EP on September 11, simply titled EP Volume 4. It follows the release of Volumes 1-3 in July of 2020. Gold Record is made up of Evan Michalsk, Noah Clark and Ryan McKone.