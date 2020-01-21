Hot Chip Announces Spring 2020 A Bath Full of Ecstasy Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 7:56 PM

The indie electronica outfit Hot Chip have announced a limited run of spring 2020 tour dates on social media, which will begin in Bogota Colombia on April 4th and will wrap up with their second Coachella appearance this year on April 18th. This upcoming tour will be in support of the band 2019 album release A Bath Full of Ecstasy. The band LA Priest will be opening for Hot Chip on their non festival shows.

Happy to announce we are doing another run of shows April 2020 in the USA along with @trulylapriest. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am PST. Get yours from https://t.co/BXGdQ0sWqq pic.twitter.com/BkwjPGpbcN — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) January 21, 2020

The band debuted a music video for the title track of this album last year, which used graphics inspired by early videogames and nostalgic images of urban life in Japan. The band also released a music video for the track “Spell,” which was accompanied with sensual visuals of an intimate couple. Band member Alexis Taylor also collaborated with the group Holy Fuck for the duo’s new single titled “Luxe.”

A Bath Full of Ecstasy, highlights the band’s signature upbeat synth pop style with solid production and rhythmic beats that blur the line between indie and dance music. The band’s style channels a variety of different samples and styles from retro sounds to more modern pop inspired instrumentals.

“Hot Chip focuses on their strengths and shows growth in song craft and production value. Their music is interesting, fun and at times genius. The nine-track album is consistent, focused and diverse,” mxdwn reviewer Joseph Shigematsu explained. “Everything is in place, the vocals are emotional and dynamic and A Bath Full of Ecstasy is truly a pleasure to spin.”

Bath Full of Ecstasy Tour

4/4 – Festival Estereo Picnic – Bogota, CO

4/7 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

4/8 – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q – Austin, TX

4/11 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA

4/12 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

4/14 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

4/16 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas NV

4/18 – Coachella Music Festival – Indio, CA