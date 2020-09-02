Ane Brun Announces Two New Albums After The Great Storm for October 2020 Release and How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow for November 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech September 2nd, 2020 - 11:16 PM

Norwegian songwriter and vocalist Ane Brun has announced two new studio albums for release this year, The Great Storm and How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow, which are set for release on October 30 and November 27 respectively. The artist has already released seven new singles including “Lose My Way,” “Take Hold Of Me,” “Song For Thrill and Tom,” “Feeling Like I Wanna Cry,” “Trust,” “Don’t Run and Hide” and “Honey.” Six of these tracks have accompanying music videos. Both of these records are set to be released via Balloon Ranger Records.

The singles that have been released go through a variety of genres, pulling influences from art pop, folk, experimental, electronic and even R&B influences with “Honey.” This album was originally written during the pandemic , while Martin Hederos and Anton Sundell assisted with the recording process.

“Both albums deal with the bigger questions in life,” Brun described in a press release, “but in 2020 these questions have become even bigger. Even though I wrote most of them before this whole pandemic started, I feel they all have a message that fits the situation we’re in: frustration over the state of the world, how to grieve for a loved one, existentialism, love, relationships, loneliness, inner struggles, sleepless nights…I guess they’re just about being human.”

These two projects are set to be Brun’s ninth and tenth records respectively, following the 2017 release Leave Me Breathless and 2016’s When I’m Free. The performer released a collection of rarities back in 2013.

Check out the music videos below:

After The Great Storm track list

1. Honey

2. After The Great Storm

3. Don’t Run and Hide

4. Crumbs

5. Feeling Like I Wanna Cry

6. Take Hold Of Me

7. Fingerprints

8. The Waiting

9. We Need A Mother

How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow track list

1. Last Breath

2. Closer

3. Song for Thrill and Tom

4. Meet you at the Delta

5. Trust

6. Gentle Wind of Gratitude

7. Breaking the Surface

8. Lose My Way

9. Don’t Run and Hide (piano version)