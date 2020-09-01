New Jersey Announces Movie Theatres and “Indoor Performance Venues” to Open with 25% Capacity

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 8:04 PM

New Jersey has made a big announcement regarding movie theaters and “indoor performance venues,” which will be allowed to reopen on Friday, September 4, in time for Labor Day weekend. This announcement was made earlier today by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

The state of New Jersey currently has over 194,000 recorded cases in the state, with 15,950 deaths on the record. During the past few weeks the state has seen inconsistent amount of cases, with some increases and sharp declines that have been in constant flux.

“Indoor performance venues” as of press time do not have an accurate definition, so it is unknown whether they will include “nightclubs or other such businesses.” These venues and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity, as long as they do not exceed 150 people.

Locations that reopen must enforce face masks at all times, however these can be pulled down for eating or drinking concessions. Groups will be allowed to sit together, however they must be at least six feet apart from other groups within the same area. This announcement may be a big move for movie theaters, who will be playing Tenet on September 3 and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake the following day.

England resumed live concerts last month with reduced capacities, however this plan was excluded from the rest of the countries within the UK. Frank Turner recently held a socially-distant show in London, however he deemed the experience as unsuccessful. Rock icon Van Morrison recently spoke out against socially-distant concerts calling them “pseudoscience.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna