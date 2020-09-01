Kevin Morby Announces New Album Sundowner for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Campfire” Featuring Waxahatchee

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Folk rock artist Kevin Morby has announced a new studio album titled Sundowner, which will be released via Dead Oceans on October 16. The performer has also released a new music video for “Campfire,” which was directed by Johnny Eastlund and Dylan Isbell, while starring Morby and his significant other Katie Crutchfield, the mind behind Waxahatchee. The record was recorded in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Campfire” was shot at Castle Rock in Kansas, and opens up with Morby walking through the canyons, before encountering Crutchfield, who pulls up in a vintage blue pickup truck. Morby then travels in the bed of the truck for a while, before the duo camps out through the rustic sights. The song itself is a tender folk rock blend, with soothing folk chords, and Morby’s gentle delivery, which is briefly interrupted by a performance from Crutchfield.

Morby teased the project earlier this week with a Billboard accompanied by a phone number. When the number was called a brief clip of Morby singing “Don’t underestimate Midwest American sun,” was played before a larger message stating: “Hello and thank you for calling The Sundowner. We have no vacancies at this time, but if you would like, feel free to leave a message and we’ll get back to you when we can.”

Morby’s last album Oh My God was released last year and accompanied by the single “OMG Rock N Roll.” Morby recently made an appearance on Waxahatchee’s live stream concerts, which were held while they were in quarantine together.

Sundowner Tracklist

1.Valley

2. Brother, Sister

3. Sundowner

4. Campfire

5. Wander

6. Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun

7. A Night At The Little Los Angeles

8. Jamie

9. Velvet Highway

10. Provisions