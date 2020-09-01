Amazon Music Announces Twitch Tie In with Allowing the Streaming Service to Double as Live Stream Platform

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 7:42 PM

Amazon Music have announced a new tie-in with Twitch that will implement Twitch’s live streaming service into the Amazon Music app on IOS and Android. This move makes the platform ahead of Spotify, who announced plans to integrate a live streaming service into their own platform.

This new integration will allow Amazon Music users to discover live streams from within the app, with push notifications from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch, as well as a new “Live” browse page on Amazon Music. Amazon Music’s Twitch stream will hold a special event this September 4, where The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. answer fan questions about their latest album, Imploding the Mirage.

Nicole Atkins is set to host a variety show on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, which will feature performances and interviews from the likes of Elle King, Cut Worms and Whitney. Over 1000 artists have already linked their Amazon Music for Artists account to the platform.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking,” Ryan Redington, an Amazon Music director told Music Buiness World. “We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry.”More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one.”

Amazon, Spotify and several other large platforms in the music streaming business won a huge win regarding a 44 percent increase in royalties this year.