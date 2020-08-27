mxdwn PREMIERE: Krantz Gives Us A Nudge to Take Chances on New Song “Try Living Every Day”

Home News Matt Matasci August 27th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

With a pandemic raging worldwide and a reckoning with social injustice at home, it’s hard to stay positive. Indie singer-songwriter Krantz is here today to add a little dose of positivity and encouragement in your life with his new song “Try Living Every Day.” We’re premering the song today along with its lyric video, which further bring home the message of positivity and encouragement.

The song opens with a dramatic hip-hop style beat and a simple piano figure, though as the synths enter it takes a bit of a swing into more left-field, psychedelic sounds not unlike The Flaming Lips. The song is told in a narrative style, describing “He came into the world / With vision quite obscured / His childhood was kind.”

The animated video follows the events of the song, featuring a pregnant woman, a newborn baby and a preschool age child watching television. Eventually he grows into a man who’s first priority is money and stability, something that’s hammered into us from a young age but in an age of increasing wealth disparity, becomes a life and soul-sucking mission for everyone but the richest of the rich.

“I wrote this about a buddy at first, but ended up feeling like I was singing about myself,” said Krantz. “I’ve missed a lot of fun trips, big events, or even just get togethers with friends because I was afraid to take the day off from working. I just thought I had to make money and that was the most important thing, but came to realize I was missing what would have been great times in my life just to have more in my bank account. I’m not saying don’t work a job or anything like that, just don’t become a slave to it and make sure ya live everyday to the fullest. Pep talk over…”

With lines like “The flowers came to bloom / But he stayed in his room” you can see what Krantz is talking about. The payoff is the chorus which is uplifting without being preachy, the singer imploring the listener to make the most of life: “Try living every day.”

Krantz, the stage name for Jeffrey Krantz, began in the music industry with the touring band The Effects, spending almost half of the year out on the road. After his time with the band ended, he bounced around before ending up in the musician hotbed of Nashville, where he began to develop his solo career. He auditioned and competed on the MTV show American Supergroup, becoming a finalist. He’s released one solo album, which mixed influences like indie rock, reggae, psychedelic singer-songwriter style folk and pop. His band includes Erik Theiling (bass), Tee Tallent (keys) and Adrian Flores (percussion), musicians he met on the Broadway circuit.