Uniform Examines the “Shame” of an Alcoholic’s Demise on Title Track of New Album

Uniform, the abrasive industrial-punks from New York that we’ve grown to love over the course of several blistering albums on Sacred Bones and a collaborative LP with The Body have announced a new album called Shame. It’s out on September 11, 2020 through their usual label Sacred Bones. Today they’re released a new song, the title track “Shame,” and it’s everything that fans of the band have come to expect: blistering guitar riffs, bottomless-pit drum beats, gritty vocals and a general sense of despair.

That despair makes sense because the subject matter of the song is particularly dark. It tells the tale of an alcoholic slowly shuffling off of the mortal coil. The verses are bass heavy, with the drumms taking the center of the mix and guitars taking a step back to play palm muted riffs that certainly set the mood but aren’t in-your-face.

The dissonant chords of the bridge remind you that yes, the guitars are still there, providing an anthemic quality to what is essentially a pre-funeral dirge, the rugged vocals screaming out, “That’s when I drink!” The verse has a more metallic quality, with some killer harmonics adding a touch of noise-rock influences. That’s the beauty of Uniform, bringing together industrial, punk, metal and noise-rock in a manner that is completely seamless.