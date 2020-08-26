mxdwn PREMIERE: Former Weezer Guitarist Jason Cropper Shows Off Guitar-Pop Prowess On New Song “Perfect Dream”

Home News Matt Matasci August 26th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Any musician that has spent time with Weezer, particularly in their much-heralded early days is worthy of attention. Jason Cropper has just that background, having spent time in the band in their nascent days before the Blue Album became a modern rock radio darling. In fact, her performed on the demo that got the band signed and wrote the hammer-on filled acoustic intro and interlude for album lead “My Name Is Jonas,” though would exit the band before the album was recorded.

He’s stayed busy recording and touring with bands like Chopper One out of San Francisco with his wife Amy and the punk rock supergroup Fliptop that featured Scott Shiflett of Face to Face and Josh Freese of, well, everything (A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, The Vandals). Today we’re premiering the latest single from Cropper, “Perfect Dream” a song that is certainly reminiscent of the early days of Weezer, power-pop legends like Elvis Costello or Nick Lowe, or even bands that stayed a little more on the “alternative” side of the spectrum like Imperial Teen.

“Perfect Dream is a lyrical musical throwback re my days playing with the band Weezer,” said Cropper. “Its a Pre Covid, pre internet (imagine that) recollection of the days of innocence and joy I experienced playing in bands in the early 1990’s. Writing songs in this style is fun and something I like to indulge in once in a while.”

It all starts out with an acoustic intro that leads into lightly distorted guitar and a wailing electric organ line. The pummelling power chords and heavy kick drum establish a simple but infectious beat for Cropper to lay out saccharine melody after saccharine melody.