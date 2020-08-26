mxdwn PREMIERE: Bike Club Show Off Noise-Pop Chops On New Song “Heart Beating”

Home News Matt Matasci August 26th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Toronto’s Bike Club will be releasing a new EP Find Romance, their debut in fact, on October 16. Today we’re excited to preview that new EP with a premiere of the band’s new single, the pogoing power-pop song “Heart Beating.” The band is led by principal songwriter Eric Warner, who was looking for an outlet for his less-abrasive tunes. He’s backed by members of the band The Elwens, whose own Feurd Moore produced the EP.

The song is a simple affair, with crunchy power chords filling out the verse/chorus/verse song structure. Vocally the song takes on a nasally, snotty affectation that recalls ’90s alternative and indie rock, with soaring melodies and subtle harmonies, making this arena-ready power-pop at its finest.

“I wanted to share my new song ‘Heart Beating,’ a love song, whose lyrics were inspired by my wife and melody inspired by two of my favourite bands, The Inbreds and Sloan,” said Warner. “Great inspirations, right? This track comes from my upcoming EP, Find Romance, a collection of songs influenced by ’70s power pop and ’90s east coast Canadian indie rock.”