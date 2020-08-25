mxdwn PREMIERE: Local Suicide Releases Hypnotic Video for New Downtempo Track “Already There” Featuring Nicki Fehr

Home News Matt Matasci August 25th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Local Suicide recently released their acclaimed Leopard Gum EP on Lumière Noire. The short EP is available in a digital version and a 12″ physical release and features several remixes of both the title track and the song “Already There.” Today we’re pleased to premiere the original version of the song “Already There” featuring Nicki Fehr.

The song has a soothing, downtempo beat with vocals bathed in digital effects, exuding an other-worldly atmosphere throughout its runtime. The ethereal song is accompanied by a music video that brings to mind the stylish minimalism of the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed film Drive.

The song opens with crystal clear production and a simple bass drum thump, eventually growing into a fleshed out psychedelic electronic experience with chilling synth lines contrasted with more upbeat handclaps. The man drives his car through tunnels and the country side before reaching a service station where he makes a call. Upon entering his car again, he drives through a pitch-black country lane towards a mysterious pair of headlights. The video was directed by Guilherme Caero with director of photography Luis Hartmann and produced by Noa Seraphina and stars Maximilian Schindelbeck.

Local Suicide is a duo that features members Vamparela from Greece and Brax Moody from Germany. They create a style of music they like to call “technodisco” and “cobrawave” and have released records on Bordello, My Favorite Robot, Multi Culti, Roam, Duro and OMBRA.

Leopard Gum Tracklist 12″:

Side A

01. “Leopard Gum” (Original Version)

02. “Leopard Gum” (Smagghe & Cross Instrumental Remix)

Side B

03. “Already There” (Original Version)

04. “Already There” (Lauer Remix)

Leopard Gum Tracklist Digital:

01. “Leopard Gum” (Original Version)

02. “Already There” (Original Version)

03. “Leopard Gum” (Smagghe & Cross Instrumental Remix)

04. “Already There” (Lauer Remix)

05. “Already There” (Niv Ast Remix)