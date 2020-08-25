Mark Mothersbaugh’s Wife Says in Article About Infamous Los Angeles TikTok Mansion that He Was Hospitalized for COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 3:32 PM

The infamous “Sway house” rented by prominent TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray in the Hollywood Hills has provoked outrage by their neighbors, due to the excessive partying that has been going on at the residence during the pandemic. Now Mark Mothersbaugh’s wife, Anita Mothersbaugh recently spoke out against the tenants’ parties, stating that they “don’t seem to care about public health.”

During an interview, Anita Mothersbaugh also revealed that her husband was hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and added that their was a brief period where they thought he was about to pass away. Mark Mothersbaugh is best known for his role in the influential new wave band Devo.

“This virus is no joke,” Anita Mothersbaugh told The Daily Mail. “I’ve experienced it first-hand. There was a week where my daughters thought he would die. It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration. It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they’re blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street. They don’t seem to care about public health.”

The “Sway house’s” bombastic parties have caught the ire of neighbors, who alleged in the Daily Mail that party-goers were “defecating and urinating in the street, having sex in cars and smoking marijuana in a fire risk area,” whilst taking very few social-distancing precautions. The publication alleges that at least 100 people attended one of their parties, which was shared on various social media platforms. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened to shut off the water and power for residences disobeying social-distancing measures, which was eventually implemented on this house following a party.