Kataklysm Guitarist Jean-François Dagenais Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Suffering From “Severe” Symptoms of the Disease

Guitar player Jean-François Dagenais, who is best known for his role as a member of the Canadian death metal outfit Kataklysm, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from the “worst” symptoms of the disease. This announcement was made by the group over the weekend on their official Facebook page.

“We regret to inform everyone that our guitarist and founding member J-F Dagenais has tested positive for COVID 19 after experiencing severe symptoms, we will give you an update on his condition during the next few days. #Kataklysm #Jfdagenais,” the group wrote in the statement.

Dagenais is a founder with the group and has remained by their side as a loyal guitarist despite the band’s numerous lineup changes throughout the decades. The only other founding member of the group, Maurizio Iacono, previously served as the group’s bassist, but took over on vocals replacing their founding frontman Sylvain Houde in 1998.

Iacono’s debut vocals appeared on their 1998 record Victims of this Fallen World, which saw the band move into a more groove-oriented and melodic style that would be consolidated on later releases. Their records Shadows & Dust and In the Arms of Devastation would help the band reach greater levels of critical and commercial success.

The group’s latest studio album release Meditations came out in 2018 although they are planning on releasing a new album called Unconquered later this year. This is a very personal album to me with old wounds being revisited — I felt a big urge to pour my soul into this release.” Iacono stated regarding the project.