Jimmy Chamberlin Complex Announces New Album Honor for September 2020 Release

The drummer of Smashing Pumpkins, Jimmt Chamberlin, has announced the release of a new album titled Honor. The Jazz trained drummer has joined forces with Billy Mohler, Sean Woolstenhulme and Frank Catalano. This group is also joined by member of the group Kneebody Adam Benjamin, Ben Wendell and Shane Endsley. Jimmy Chamberlain’s new formed group is called the Jimmy Chamberlin complex and the LP will be released with Make Records and is expected out September 25.

According to the press release this album is for the people of the world. Chamberlin said not long ago, ” I thought what – in my opinion – does the world need more of right now?” Because of the lack of connection that people all over the world are receiving due to the global pandemic music that creates an experience is highly valued.

Chamberlin goes on to share wisdom that he hopes his two teenage children can follow saying, “It can be very confusing to try to navigate, emotionally and spiritually, where things are going. I think if you take solace in the universe, you’ll find rules and consistency that you can replicate in your own life to be more congruent with the way things are supposed to be.”

Of the original trio of Complex, Billy Mohler is the bassist and producer, and Sean Woolstenhulme is the guitarist. The group released their first debut album in 2005 titled Life Begins Again.

The group collaboration with members from Kneebody will be out September 25, until then their new single Humility is available to stream on SoundCloud.

Honor Tracklist

1. Integrity

2. Humility

3. Service

4. Grace

5. Entitled

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried