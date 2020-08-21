New York State Bans All Ticketed Live Music Events Despite Social Distance Attempts

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 21st, 2020 - 6:47 PM

New York State’s government announced that all ticketed live music events will be banned. According to the state, “Only incidental music is permissible at this time. This means that advertised and/or ticketed shows are not permissible. Music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself.”

The ban takes effect as the state lays out Phase 3/4 guidelines of reopening the economy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Events with ticket sales, cover charges and advertisements are most impacted, which include bars, restaurants and clubs. Even events practicing social distancing are banned. Incidental sales of tip jars and merchandise were not outlined in a Q&A document uploaded by the State Liquor Authority. Businesses not found in compliance with the new regulations face a suspension of their liquor licenses.

In a statement, the government of New York said, “This guidance is not new, live entertainment activities, including all ticketed events, have been prohibited since New York went on PAUSE in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus…. This week, after seeing an increase in establishments advertising ticketed events, the SLA clarified language on its website and proactively emailed all bars and restaurants to ensure they were aware of the months-old restrictions.”

The state stated that even though the infection rates have dropped off significantly in the state, more crowds of people could be a breeding ground in a resurgence of COVID-19. With infections still high in other states and outbreaks continuing globally, the state is still on high alert.

The state’s announcement has received criticism, including a petition calling for ticketed live-music events to continue. Some local musicians are considering a lawsuit.

Most festivals and concerts have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with a few exceptions. Some of the concerts that continued include those from Travis McCready and July Mini Fest. Quebec recently allowed festivals of up to 250 people to continue.

