Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Sentenced to 55 Years for Assistance in Planning Attack

August 20th, 2020

According to Spin, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been sentenced to 55 years in jail for his assistance in planning the violent attack, murdering 22 people. After suspecting 22 people of the attack, Abedi was found guilty “of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life” on March 22. Justice Jeremy Barker announced Hashem Abedi’s sentence today (August 20). Barker issued a statement regarding the sentencing, stating that had Abedi been 21 at the time, it would have been a life sentence. Abedi is now 23.

Both Hashem and his brother Salman Abedi, planned the terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. With the 22 murders, hundreds of others were injured. “The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused…The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences,” said Barker.

The families of victims Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry also issued a statement regarding the sentencing “We will be the ones serving that sentence, we’ve had our children ripped from us in the most horrific way and nothing will ever come close to taking that searing pain away,”

Shortly after the incident took place, Ariana Grande held a benefit concert called One Love Manchester, including performances from Grande, Coldplay, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. The concert was attended by over 55,000 people, with proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. It went on to raise more than £17 million.

Grande has since been back, performing at Manchester Pride last year with a nine-song set. “Sorry, I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed. So thank you.” she told the crowd.