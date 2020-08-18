Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play “ICU” and “Halloween” at the LA Coliseum for 50on50

Home News Adam Benavides August 18th, 2020 - 7:02 PM

Videos of singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers performing recent songs “ICU” and “Halloween” for an intimate audience at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum have surfaced on YouTube, which you can watch below. Bridgers performed the songs back in March–before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entertainment industry–as part of Versus Creative’s 50on50 series, which features musicians playing large arenas and stadiums in front of small crowds.

The Los Angeles native released both “ICU” and “Halloween” on her latest album Punisher, which debuted in March to widespread critical acclaim and fanfare. Both videos were directed by Tony Corella with an arthouse style and feature Bridgers and her backing band perform the acoustic indie songs in different parts of the famed arena. For “ICU” Bridgers and her fellow musicians perform in front of fans in the stands while “Halloween” sees the performance move to a team locker room and clubhouse area.

Discussing the 50on50 series, Versus Creative partner and 50on50 co-creator Nate Auerbach says Bridgers was the perfect artist for the project. “As an L.A. native, Phoebe Bridgers is the kind of artist that we want to see perform a hometown show for a packed Coliseum someday. I could not think of a better artist to launch this new series with us,” explains Auerbach. “We were so lucky to have filmed this right before everything locked down. For the people there, it was their first time hearing Phoebe’s new music, and probably their last time seeing a live show for a very long time.”

Last month, Bridgers unveiled a new video for her recent Punisher single “I Know The End,” which came after previous singles “Garden Song,” “Kyoto” and “I Love You.” Punisher marks the indie rocker’s sophomore full-length studio effort following the September 2017 release of her debut LP, Stranger in the Alps. Both albums appear on the Dead Oceans record label.