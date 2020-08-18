Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album Anime, Trauma and Divorce for October 2020 Release

Home News Adam Benavides August 18th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

Chicago-native hip hop artist and actor Open Mike Eagle has announced a new album called Anime, Trauma and Divorce, which is set to arrive on October 16 of this year on his own label, AutoReverse Records. With the announcement, Open Mike Eagle also released a new single from the album “Bucciariati,” which features Little Rock, Arkansas rapper Kari Faux.

The new track has both Open Mike Eagle and Kari Faux offer their signature cerebral, conversational verses over a minimal beat. The song follows previous singles for the rapper’s new album after “The Edge of New Clothes,” and “I’m a JoeStar (Black Power Fantasy),” which debuted on Comedy Central’s Adult Swim. Faux joins an impressive list of featured guests on the record’s credits including Executive Producer Jacknife Lee and producers Black Milk, Gold Panda, and Frank Leone.

According to a press release, Open Mike Eagle says the record was largely borne from personal crisis he was navigating well before the impact of the novel coronavirus. “Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crisis’,” says Open Mike Eagle. “Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music. So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t but maybe.”

Anime, Trauma and Divorce will mark the Open Mike Eagle’s 11th full-length record after he released his debut LP in 2007. In addition to a prolific music career of studio albums and impressive live performances, the apper has also built a dynamic career in film and television. His screen credits include co-hosting the Comedy Central stand-up series The New Negroes and an appearance on TruTV’s hit comedy series, Adam Ruins Everything.

Anime, Trauma and Divorce track list:

1. Death Parade prod. by Caleb Stone

2. Headass (Idiot Shinji) feat. Video Dave, prod. by Black Milk

3. Sweatpants Spiderman prod. by Caleb Stone

4. Bucciarati feat. Kari Faux, prod. by Caleb Stone

5. Asa’s Bop feat. Lil A$e, prod. by Frank Leone

6. The Edge of New Clothes prod. by Loden

7. Everything Ends Last Year prod. by Caleb Stone

8. The Black Mirror Episode prod. by Loden

9. Wtf is Self Care prod. by Gold Panda

10. I’m a Joestar (Black Power Fantasy) prod. by Frank Leone

11. Airplane Boneyard prod. by Frank Leone

12. Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live from the Joco Cruise) feat. Lil A$e, prod. by Nedarb