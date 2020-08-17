mxdwn PREMIERE: Speaker Face Showcase an Earthy Downtempo Sound on Chilled Out New Song “Work Friends”

Home News Matt Matasci August 17th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Canadian trio Speaker Face takes a variety of disparate influences to create an entrancing electronic sound that’s simultaneously familiar and completely original. Consisting of members of acclaimed chamber music act The Fretless, Trent Freeman and Eric Wright, along with vocalist Ruby Randall, the ensemble merge rich, earthy string instrumentation with soothing downtempo electronic beats, layering breathy, ethereal vocals over the top. Today we’re pleased to premiere the latest song from the group, the laid-back “Work Friends.”

“Work Friends” is from the group’s forthcoming new album Crescent, which will be released on October 9, 2020. The role of the stringed instruments is undeniable in these compositions, though as Freeman points out it’s not used as a lead instrument but more as a tool to establish the groove. “The violin is a very unique element in this genre of music,” he said. “I approach it primarily as a groove instrument. I love the pulse and foundation it can create.”

While Wright is the cellist in The Fretless, he also contributes heavily to the groove on “Work Friends,” by providing bass. The clanging percussion is complemented by his hip-hop infused bass playing and the track immediately brings to mind some of the best in the downtempo and trip-hop genres –

“‘Work Friends’ speaks to the masks we wear in the workplace,” said Freeman. “Forced relationships playing out in environments unnaturally curated to make us our most productive. This track is a covert dance party for the freak hiding behind a tightly buttoned shirt and uncomfortable shoes. The tension built through the verse gives way to warmth and understanding in the chorus as layers of voice and violin sweep our thoughts to our deepest friendships.”