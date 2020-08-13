Rolling Stone Launches Paywall for Online Content

Home News Roy Lott August 13th, 2020 - 9:31 PM

Rolling Stone Magazine is launching a “semi-permeable” paywall for content beyond the hard-copy magazines., according to Brooklyn Vegan While current subscribers have limited-access for archives online, there will be a new subscription option for $7.99/month where it includes “Unlimited access to RollingStone.com on any device.” “So we’re now offering a digital subscription,” stated Gus Wenner, president and chief operating officer of Rolling Stone. “That means, not only will our subscribers get access to our archives of important — and controversial — coverage that spans six decades, but you’ll also get curated content and exclusive first-hand looks behind the scenes. The majority of our daily and weekly newsletters will remain free to receive in your inbox, though reading them on the website will be a subscriber benefit.” Current print subscribers are offered a discount for Unlimited Access to

The magazine has continued to its reign of 50 years providing great insight on music and its culture surrounding it. Last year, they had announced its first-ever music chart service. It tracks the popularity of songs and albums in as close to real-time as possible, updating daily. It allows fans to see how songs are doing on each particular day if they want, and then gives them a total placement for over the course of a week.