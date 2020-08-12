Beck and NASA To Team Up on Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration Visual Album

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 12:30 PM

Singer-songwriter Beck released his latest studio album Hyperspace last fall, however the performer still has plans for the project and is teaming up with NASA and its Jet Propulsion Labs (JPL) to create a new project. Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration is going to take the project into an artificial intelligence-infused visual album, filled with cosmic images. While the visual project has been released digitally, its physical/vinyl release will be available on December 4.

The project will combine publicly available NASA mission images, alongside curated assistance from NASA JPL, to form its visualizations, animations and data. The AI will be implemented into these visuals to help create some cosmic imagery, that are backed by Beck’s Hyperspace as its soundtrack. The AI compiled a variety of computer vision, machine learning and Generative Adversarial neural Networks (GAN) to learn from NASA’s vast archives.

Two of Hyperspace’s newly released bonus tracks “I Am The Cosmos (42420)” and “Dark Places (Soundscape),” which are also receiving a visual reworking by compiling AI trained footage on NASA black hole and star data. These tracks were recorded in April of this year and the album will also feature new mixes of “Star,” “Hyperspace,” “See Through” and “Die Waiting.”

Hyperspace included tracks such as “Everlasting Nothing,” “Uneventful Days” and “Saw Lightning (Freestyle),” which each featured production from Pharrell. Beck teamed up with Sky Ferreira last fall and released a video featuring himself alongside St. Vincent and the surviving members of Nirvana in January.

“Hyperspace is a good record, and for Beck to change things up in a very relevant way, while still maintaining some semblance of the artist he was, is a great success,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained. “Even more so because so many artists today are doing the opposite, such that it’s ironically starting to feel like the safe route.”

Check out the visuals below:

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford