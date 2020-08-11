Former Members of Death Gene Hoglan, Steve DiGiorgio and Bobby Koelble Share Quarantined Performance of “Zero Tolerance” with Death to All Bandmate Max Phelps

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Three former members of the pioneering death metal band Death, drummer Gene Hoglan, bassist Steve DiGiorgio and guitarist Bobby Koelble, have joined forces with vocalist and guitarist Max Phelps their Death To All bandmate for a new quarantine performance. The group has taken on Death’s “Zero Tolerance” from their 1995 album Symbolic, which featured the three musicians minus Phelps.

This take on “Zero Tolerance” stays faithful to the original, with its melodic yet brooding guitar chords, with some excellent guitar solos brought in by Kelble and Phelps. The track’s aggressive breakdown through the midsection shows off each of the member’s technical abilities as they power through the song.

Death to All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The late Schuldiner’s cause of death was pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

Symbolic was a standout for the pioneering outfit, as it pushed the group into a more progressive direction, which Schuldiner was able to blend with strong songwriting. This project was also noted for its polished production, courtesy of producer Jim Morris, who worked with artists such as Savatage, Crimson Glory, Nasty Savage, Iced Earth, Warrant and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Relapse Records have been reissuing much of Death’s catalogs in an assortment of physical releases, some of which are available for pre-order. Fans who are aspiring guitarists can also check out the label’s guitar tab book, featuring 21 of the band’s songs from throughout their discography.

Check out our 2017 interview with Hoglan here.