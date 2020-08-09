Matt Pond PA Releases New Dreamy Track “The Start”

Home News Peter Mann August 9th, 2020 - 2:00 AM

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based indie rock collective, Matt Pond PA, recently shared the lead single “The Start” off their latest EP Songs of Disquiet, which was released this past Friday, August 7. The collective debuted their latest musical offering, via BandCamp, with 100% of the proceeds going to Save The Music, according to American Songwriter.

The dreamy, poetical accompanying music video for “The Start” features a central figure in a woman posing and dancing in the middle of a street. Her graceful and agile choreography is beautifully captured and coellace with what Matt Pond PA presents so well with their latest easy listening track. The gently plucked strings and steady percussion backed with syncopated hand claps that comes complete with the track’s lush production, is what makes for a peaceful and serene listen. To listen to Matt Pond PA’s “The Start” stream below, via YouTube.

Matt Pond PA, as of late, recorded new material that was inspired by 2020’s fervent social climate, in regards to civil rights, amidst the ongoing global pandemic. Their latest musical offering Songs of Disquiet EP, according to the aforementioned American Songwriter article, presents MPPA’s core audience with a collections of songs that are half covers and half original material. This point is furthered in American Songwriter, where “In addition to tackling the timeless George Harrison hosanna ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)’ and the old Shocking Blue face ‘Rock In The Sea,’ the set also offers two very different versions of Thermals’ 2006 song ‘Pillar of Salt’ on the EP as well.”

Matt Pond spoke on the genesis of the latest single “The Start” saying:

“‘The Start’ is the straightforward dive into full-on therapy. It is my ego left uncovered in the middle of the road, the attempt to unravel the tangled routes that lead me back to myself. The lightness of the arrangement was meant to support the sense that it’s not a tragedy. There is a triumph in trying to be a better person. Because even though it took a lifetime to figure it out — it was all there from the start.”

Matt Pond PA’s latest material was recorded by Pond, Chris Hansen (guitar/vocals), singer-songwriter Anya Marina, drummers Kyle Kelly-Yahner and Dan Crowell and MJ. MJ can be heard doing background vocals on the lead single “The Start,” the aforementioned American Songwriter article concludes with “Assisting in the infectious effervescence of the song’s vocal melodies is a local teen from Kingston, NY, where the offices of Matt Pond PA presently reside.” Hansen speaks on the young talent MJ, saying:

“MJ is the daughter of a good friend of ours who we had been recording some of her original songs off and on over the past year. Her voice naturally conveys so much of her personality, it just cuts right through music in a such a unique way. You feel like you know her.”