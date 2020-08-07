mxdwn PREMIERE: Pink Cocoon Crafts Equally Heavy and Hook-Filled Doom Blues in New Video for “It’s No Fun”

Home News Matt Matasci August 7th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Pink Cocoon is a Montreal, QB based rock band lead by guitarist and singer Marc Zolla that plays a style of music they describe as “doom blues.” While that may conjure images of super-sludgy stoner dirges, it’s actually a fairly accessible blend of rock ‘n roll, pop, blues and sludgy hard-rock. Today we’re premiering the latest single from the band called “It’s No Fun,” which will be included on the band’s new EP that’s tentatively set for a fall 2020 release.

The song opens with a start-stop guitar riff that introduces the listener with Zolla singing out the title lyrics, “It’s no fun / It’s no fun / It’s no fun yeah.” After a short preview of the chorus, the song hits a chugging mid-tempo stride with footage of Zolla playing the song in a cemetery, against a city skyline, in an industrial area in front of a vintage Astro van and Marshall stack. In between shots of him playing the song, Zolla can be seen riding the subway and hanging out with some witchy-looking ladies.

“It’s been three years since I’ve released new music, so I wanted to film the music video in New York City — my favorite city to visit– to celebrate,” said Zolla. “NYC has this fast paced vibe and old rusty aesthetic that I love. My concept for this video is very dark, highly visual but seductive at the same time. Christian Lawrence did an amazing job directing what I had envisioned in my mind.”

“‘It’s No Fun’ is the first new Pink Cocoon single of a few coming out in the next months, and it’s one of my favorite tracks to play live,” said Zolla. “A heavy and fast blues lick with a catchy hook makes you want to listen to it on repeat. A modern and beefy mix was done by Dave Traina & mastering by Harry Hess (The Ramones, Big Wreck, Monster Truck).”