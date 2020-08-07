Lana Del Rey Teases New Song “Tulsa Jesus Freak” on Instagram

Home News Paige Willis August 7th, 2020 - 3:03 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has teased a new song on her Instagram with a short clip which she tagged Jack Antonoff in. Her clip that was posted was captioned “Tulsa Jesus Freak” which is the anticipated title of the song. This is the first tease of new music since she released her album Norman Fucking Rockwell last year.

In the clip the cameraman is trying to get a good focus on the “Summertime Sadness” singer while a cat meows in the background. Lana can be seen smoking what seems to be a vape of some kind before she says, “Lets just keep going until we get it.” As the video goes on followers can hear the first clip of the song.

The song includes Lana’s signature falsetto sounds and her haunting vocals. There is probably less than fifteen seconds of the song that you can actually hear, but it sounds promising to live up to Lana’s legacy of releasing beloved music to her loyal fan base.

View this post on Instagram Tulsa Jesus freak @final_garden @jackantonoff A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Aug 6, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

Most recently, the singer released a spoken word poetry album on July 28 just over a week ago. The album is titled Violet Bent Backwards, and it is available in audiobook, CD/vinyl and also as a hardcover book and ebook. On the audiobook and CD/vinyl versions there are 14 poems where as the hardcover and ebook include 30 poems.

Earlier this year Lana Del Rey posted a statement on Instagram that was meant to be a form of self advocacy for her lyrics that she said can be criticized for “glamorizing abuse,” in which she included the names of other artists such as Doja Cat and Ariana Grande, which became controversial. Del Rey later posted a deeper explanation of her post further clarifying that the post was for her to state, “My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story.”

Lana Del Rey’s new album can reportedly be expected out September 5 according to Pitchfork.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna