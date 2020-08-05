mxdwn PREMIERE: Abhi The Nomad Shares Positively Funky New Song “Stay” Featuring Love-sadKID

Home News Matt Matasci August 5th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Austin, TX rapper Abhi The Nomad has stayed busy during this disrupted year of 2020, releasing individual songs throughout the year leading up to the release of his new album Abhi vs. The Universe. Today we are premiering the latest track from that album, “Stay,” a song that features a funky groove, smooth rhymes and a cool R&B style chorus. Featured on the track is rapper love-sadKID who brings his own underground jazz-rap influences into the track for a sound that deftly blends funk and jazz influenced hip-hop.

The song puts the MCs’ vocals at the forefront of the mix, allowing the minimalist guitar to abruptly strum out simple but carefully-chosen chords while a boogie woogie synthesizer gives the song a dancefloor-ready chorus. Despite the prevelance of COVID-19 in the United States and beyond, “Stay” feels distinctly like good-time music with a saxophone solo bringing it all home.

“‘Stay’ is a song about admitting fault, and an ode to significant others around the world,” said Abhi. “It’s a tough time for people, but love has been the glue throughout a global pandemic.”

“Stay” follows previous singles from Abhi vs. The Universe “Risky Business” and “Long Nights” featuring Khary. “Long Nights” is more of a banger in the verses with hard hitting, heavy bass verses but a melodic chorus. If you thought “Stay” was funky, “Risky Business” takes it a step further, with an instrumental sound that’s straight out of ’77 but Abhi the Nomad gives the vocals a bit more of a Pharrell approach.