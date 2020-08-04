Primitive Man Continues Onslaught of Brutal Videos with New Clip for “Entity”

Home News Adam Benavides August 4th, 2020 - 6:27 PM

Doom metal rockers Primitive Man released a new video today for the song, “Entity,” the dark, pulsing and even scary track that appears on the band’s upcoming new album, Immersion, set to be released on Friday, August 14 via Relapse Records. According to frontman Ethan McCarthy, the song and video from director Neil C. Barrett was borne from several sources of inspiration.

“The lyrical content of the song places emphasis on mania and depression and how, when mixed, they can feel as though they are an ‘Entity’ that lives inside of you, influencing your decisions, and you are forced to watch,” explains McCarthy.

Speaking to some of the visual elements of the video, McCarthy says, “the cocoon in the video represents the feelings of isolation that come along with these extreme feelings of helplessness, pandemonium, shame, and an irrational and morbid desire to let everything go to shit.”

The video also appears to be a follow-up piece to the band’s recent video for single “Menacing” (also on Immersion), which features the same demon character in a similarly dark and unsettling setting.

Overall, the sound and feeling of “Entity” is in line with much of the other tracks on the band’s upcoming album. According to a press release, “every moment of Primitive Man’s Immersion is overwhelming; from the sonic pummeling of the album opener “The Lifer” to the brooding, unnerving guitars whirring throughout “Entity,” Immersion builds and builds.”

Adding to the album’s bleak sound and mood are McCarthy’s often-somber lyrics, which “tackle sobering views on existential crises, a general distrust among another, and the current state of the world.”

Hailing from Denver, Primitive Man formed in 2012 with McCarthy on vocals and guitar, Johnathan Campos on bass and Bennett Kennedy on drums, who has since been replaced by Joe Linden. The band has long been known for its dedication to its death metal sound and will mark their third full-length studio album with the release of Immersion.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat