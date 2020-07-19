Primitive Man Releases Pummeling Music Video for Brutal Track “Menacing” NSFW

Home News Peter Mann July 19th, 2020 - 1:00 AM

Denver, Colorado-based doom metal band, Primitive Man, premiered their latest nihilistically abrasive single “Menacing” along with its accompanied music video this past Wednesday, July 15. The forthcoming musical offering is the doom metal trio’s third full-length studio album entitled Immersion, slated for an August 14 release, via Relapse Records. According to a press release, “Hair raising tracks such as ‘Menacing’ push and pull constantly, shifting from passages of harsh doom to an endless corridor of horrid screaming, blast beats, and a formidable low end.”

Primitive Man is an amalgamation of metal elements often sifting through a macabre fusion of pummeling drone metal, distorted industrial-tinged noise music and the thematic stylings of black metal. Primitive Man, formed back in 2012, released their debut studio album, 2013’s Scorn, followed by their breakout sophomore release, 2017’s Caustic. Their current touring lineup is comprised of frontman Ethan Lee McCarthy (guitars/vocals), Jonathan Campos (bass) and Joe Linden (drums). Vocalist McCarthy speaks on the all-encompassing vibe of their latest single:

“Menacing’ is about asking the unhinged whirlwind of chaos that controls life to guide you through the various trials and tribulations one might encounter and in what ways that can mold/shape a person’s character. I also speak on the lonely road that one can follow when they refuse to compromise on what they want in this life. Whatever that may be. And that there is a certain level of self-doubt and insanity that blankets all of this. Life is messy.”

The aptly titled “Menacing” is an unapologetically abrasive piece of droning noise metal. The track from the outset starts with a howling microphone feedback sound followed by rapidly piercing drums. Immediately following that is the equally howling guitar strings leading into the sinister guttural vocals. From there on the track is an unrelenting exhaustive excursion through a mind of madness. The accompanying video is a macabre visual set in a store where things go terribly awry. The sadistic images are something out of a snuff film reminiscent of low-budget grindhouse horror films of the past.

To watch Primitive Man’s “Menacing” official music video stream below, via YouTube.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat