RIP: Molly Hatchet Guitarist, Co-Founder and Last Surviving Member of Band Steve Holland Dies

Steve Holland, former guitarist for Southern rock band Molly Hatchet, passed away this past weekend. Holland had played guitar in Molly Hatchet from the band’s founding until 1984, and had been the last surviving member of the band’s original lineup. In 2005, Holland founded the band Gator Country with former Molly Hatchet members Jimmy Farrar, Duane Roland and Bruce Crump.

Holland’s exact date of birth is unknown, however he had been born in 1954 in Dothan, Alabama. In 1979, Molly Hatchet’s single “Flirtin’ With Disaster” reached the top 20 on the Billboard 200. Gator Country released a statement on Facebook Sunday, August 2, after Holland’s death, saying that Holland had been enduring a “downward spiral” in his health.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of “original” Molly Hatchet Band/ Gator Country band co-founder, lead guitarist, Steve Holland,” Gator Country’s statement on Facebook said. “Steve was the last man standing and has joined the rest of his fellow band brothers up in Heaven. Steve’s health had been on a downward spiral for a while, with Steve finally getting his angel wings today, August 2, 2020. You will always be one of the greatest Steve!! Rest well and sing out with Danny Joe, Dave, Duane, Banner, Bruce, Jimmy and Riff in Heaven.”

Molly Hatchet’s official Facebook page also made a post mourning the late guitarist, the band giving their condolences to Holland’s family. Holland had founded Molly Hatchet along with Dave Hlubek, the two meeting in a record store in Jackson, FL.

“Our deepest condolences are sent to the family of Steve Holland, guitarist and co-founder of Molly Hatchet of his passing,” Molly Hatchet’s Facebook statement said. “Steve left the band in 1984. He will be missed and remembered by all. RIP 1954 – 2020.”

Holland had left Molly Hatchet after he lost the desire to tour. By the time of his departure, each of the band’s first three albums had already achieved platinum status. The 1979 album Flirtin’ With Disaster peaked at number 19 on the Billboard charts and has been certified 2x platinum. Their 1980 followup, Beatin’ the Odds peaked at number 25 on the Billboard charts. According to Consequence of Sound, Hatchet had joined Molly Hatchet for a one-off performance in 1999, as part of a benefit concert for vocalist Danny Joe Brown, who had suffered a stroke.