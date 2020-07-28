Kaaboo San Diego Postpones 2020 Festival Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 3:34 PM

This year was set to be KAABOO’s first outing in San Diego, after the fest was acquired by Virgin earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted these plans. The festival is now scheduled to take place in September 2021, at its new location in Petco Park, San Diego. Ticket holders for this year’s cancelled event will be contacted regarding a “special offering” if they wish to attend next year’s event, and will also be eligible for a full refund.

“After much consultation with stakeholders in local government, artists and music industry friends, and members of the San Diego community, we know it is best and safest for everyone to look ahead and plan a bigger and bolder edition of KAABOO for September of 2021,” organizers said in a press statement.

Kaaboo had not yet announced a lineup for this year, however the event’s move from Del Mar, California, to the city of San Diego was highly publicized last fall. This change coincided with a name change from KAABOO Del Mar to KAABOO San Diego to recognize its new move.

Last year’s event saw performances from Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris and Mumford and Sons. The festival also hosted an impressive array of comics including Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Bob Saget and Kevin Smith. The inaugural KAABOO Del Mar festival occurred in 2015 and has since branched out with events in the Cayman Islands and Dallas, Texas.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela