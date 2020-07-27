mxdwn PREMIERE: Arsun Showcases Classic R&B Inspiration on New Song “Lay Me Down”

Home News Matt Matasci July 27th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Singer Arsun Sorrenti may be a young man but the classic influences in his music bely his age. On songs like “Lay Me Down,” which we are premiering today, he combines the classic blues chops of The Rolling Stones with the raw proto-punk passion of The Velvet Underground.

“Lay Me Down” opens with a single soulful organ tone and a simple drumbeat, giving Arsun plenty of space lay down his soulful, impassioned vocals that draw influences from Mick Jagger, Lou Reed and other iconic vocalists of the ’60s. As the song progresses towards its climax horns enter the mix, Arsun gives his impassioned plea that “Baby, I want to be your man.”

The instrumental side of Lay me down is Inspired by ’60s R&B and rock music,” said Arsun. “The lyrics are inspired by 16th and 17th century poetry as well as 1960s R&B and folk lyrics. I attempted to mix the surreal and lavish romanticism from the poetry with the stark simplicity and focus on the individual that I see in some 60s folk and R&B lyricism. This song was my first attempt at including a horn section in my music. So I called up Renard Poche, a veteran musician out of New Orleans, and asked him for some advice. His advice was invaluable and what is heard on the song is a direct result of our conversation together. The song was recorded by Oliver Ignatius at Holy Fang studios and Lee Foster was kind enough to let us mix the single at the prestigious Electric Lady studios. I feel very blessed to have had that opportunity.”