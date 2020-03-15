Bishop Briggs Says She Ended Her Contract with Producers Due to Alleged Verbal Abuse

Home News Peter Mann March 15th, 2020 - 2:24 PM

British indie rock/pop artist Bishop Briggs (born Sarah Grace McLaughlin) recently shared an Instagram post that highlighted, in her own words, verbal abuse she received from her former producers. Briggs released her sophomore full length studio album, Champion, last November via Island Records. As previously reported on iHeart Radio, “On Wednesday (March 11) she let down her guard even more by revealing the verbal abuse she endured by her former producers. In 2018, producers Mark Jackson and Ian Brendon Scott sued Briggs for breach of contract when she ‘unceremoniously’ dropped out of her production deal with them. In an emotional Instagram post, she explained why she decided to countersue.”

Briggs came to prominence with her smash breakout 2018 debut album, Church of Scars, which included Billboard charting single “River.” In a revealing Instagram post, Briggs endured behavior from the aforementioned producers in question, Jackson and Scott, that was “dismissive, controlling and belittling.” This is furthered detailed by “Jekyll & Hide” singer Briggs when she posted, “I ended my production deal with Mark Jackson and Ian Brendon Scott two years ago,’ she wrote in a lengthy statement. ‘I was promptly sued by them and I made the decision to countersue as my reason for leaving was due to the consistent verbal abuse I received on a daily basis while recording. I feel grateful that the songs that have garnered the most success from Church of Scars are the ones that were written during healthier times in the studio.”

“The dismissive, controlling and belittling behavior from them began once labels and publishers started expressing interest in working with me,” she continued. “I felt so proud of the music we were creating that I told myself to keep my head down and to suppress many painful emotions.”

A safe haven for Briggs to come to grips with the constant berating she received in the recording studio, according to the aforementioned iHeart Radio article, came in there form of, “…emotional support she received from writer Justin Tranter, who’s also worked with the likes of Fall Out Boy and Linkin Park, and pop heavyweights Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez, among others. ‘The turning point in my journey was when Justin Tranter came in to write with us,’ she said. ‘He was visibly upset with how they were talking to me and said at that point I was completely used to their behavior that I did anything they said. Justin was my guardian angel. He voiced that I didn’t have to work in conditions like that and that was not normal. I was so used to defending and protecting them, but instead I sat and cried. Someone was seeing me and my pain for the first time and I didn’t know how to erase what he witnessed.'”

