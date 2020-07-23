mxdwn PREMIERE: Melissa Sullivan Releases New Video for the Latin-Inspired Folk Ballad “Borders/Fronteras”

Home News Matt Matasci July 23rd, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Melissa Sullivan recently released her debut album Late Last Night, a record that deftly mixes jazz, pop, Americana and other influences into the singer-songwriter format. Today we’re premiering the new video for her song “Borders/Fronteras,” a song which features guitar and vocals from Lito De La Isla.

Late Last Night was recorded in Culver City’s Sir Tiger Studios with production by Sullivan with co-producers Will Golden, Edward Maxwell and Peter Adams. On “Borders/Fronteras” Adams plays guitar and Maxwell plays the upright bass. The animated video was directed by Gabriele Fabbro and animated by Serena Viganò and features a woman holding a musical note, using it various ways to move across a musical staff that warps and bends to the mood of the music. One moment she’s hiking down each line and another she’s in a paper boat braving the waves.

The imagery of someone traveling great distances with only a simple tool is a pretty clear reference to the lyrics of the song, which are sung alternatiely in English and Spanish. “I’ll wait for you a 1000 years / Borders / They made us part / It’s breaking my heart,” sings Sullivan after Lito De La Isla sings “Todos ocultan / Diciendo que / Vivo en el otro realidad.” The fingerpicked guitar is lush and romantic and along with the bass and piano provide the perfect backdrop to the romantic heartache told in “Borders/Fronteras.”