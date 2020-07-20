mxdwn PREMIERE: Strictly Elizabeth Kicks Off What Happened to Stephanie? Series with Animated Video for “Oscillation Friday”

Home News Matt Matasci July 20th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

In May Strictly Elizabeth released a new album, their debut, Shelter in Place. The title is all too fitting for these quarantined times and today we are pleased to premiere the first video in an upcoming series from the album.

The video series is called “What Happened to Stephanie?” and the first video is an animated clip backed by the short but action packed song from the debut called “Oscillation Friday.”

“The video for ‘Oscillation Friday’ is the first of three Strictly Elizabeth music videos under the banner of ‘What Happened to Stephanie?,’ said the band in a statement. “It is a triptych video painting that tells the story of two women Elizabeth and Stephanie along with their male companions Zee and Hayden.”

“The story takes place in lower Manhattan in the summer of the Occupy Wall Street movement, after 9/11 and before COVID 19. The whole triptych sheds light on experiences within the bars and clubs where music is seen and heard. In Part I we are introduced to the four characters at Happy Hour. Part II questions the joys and dangers of connecting with someone new at a club, a juxtaposition of elation from love found on the dance floor and violence in the face of rejection. Part III explores the aftermath of sudden love, and the human tendency to reenact unresolved traumas.”

The triptych is soundtracked by the music of Strictly Elizabeth’s debut album, Shelter in Place.

Part I features “Oscillation Friday,” Part II features “Baby C’mon” and Part III features “Seduction Trash.”

Strictly Elizabeth details the video series below:

“Elizabeth is a middle aged woman, working in a high powered corporate job reflecting on her current life, the girl she used to be and the marriage and the child that she lost. Stephanie is a young, seemingly carefree woman that is the life of the party. She reminds Elizabeth of her younger self. Deep down though Stefanie carries the weight of an abusive and controlling past and the family she ran away from. Zee is an older man that has had a long running on again and off again relationship with Elizabeth, they’re friends. Hayden is an early “thirties something” man about town, wearing a suit and up to no good. He has his eye on Stephanie, Elizabeth doesn’t like him.”

The series was created by Provoke Films. They are an award-winning film entertainment studio in Los Angeles. The company was founded in 2008 by Filmmaker Ciro Ayala.

“Working with Jessica was a great experience,” said Ayala. “She was very clear on the story she wanted to tell, how to tell it, and the personalities of each animated character. Her collaboration helped us a lot to define and design the environments, props, characters, and camera movements. Everything that you see has a deep meaning that will unfold in the upcoming music videos: ‘Oscillation Friday’ is the first of a trilogy that we are working on… and I cannot wait to show you what Jessica has prepared for all of us!’

Shelter In Place track listing

1. “Cold Calculus”

2. “Oscillation Friday”

3. “Baby C’mon”

4. “Seduction Trash”

5. “Western Soul”

6. “Dogs and Traps”

7. “Watch The Clockwork”

8. “California Bend”

9. “This Possession”