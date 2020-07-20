David Lynch Releases New Eerie Video for “I Have a Radio”

Home News Adam Benavides July 20th, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Iconic filmmaker David Lynch has released a new animated music video for his track “I Have a Radio,” on the David Lynch Theater YouTube channel. The video for the tune, which was initially released as a bonus track on Lynch’s 2011 album Crazy Clown Time, depicts two figures made of a dark, almost charcoal-like texture swaying back and forth throughout the hypnotic, thumping electronic tune.

While the video does not veer off into any typical Lynchian surprises, the song itself has an interesting crescendo and would fit well with Lynch’s specific brand of thriller-noir cinema that makes up his filmography.

Lynch, who has received critical acclaim throughout his artistic career as both a filmmaker and musician, launched the YouTube channel back in May of this year. Through the channel Lynch has regularly released daily weather reports and a recurring “What is David Working on Today?” content series. The most recent installment of the latter, shared on Friday, features the famed director hanging up a mirror. In other words, David Lynch’s YouTube channel is full of David Lynch doing David Lynch things.

Perhaps most notably to Lynch fans will be the smattering of short films the director has posted to the YouTube channel as well. The shorts, largely kept under wraps and unavailable before the channel launched, include the “Rabbits” series and a brand new film, “The Story of a Small Bug.”

Even with the coronavirus having a major impact on the entertainment industry, Lynch has had quite a busy 2020. In January, Lynch and Jack Cruz released a 7″ single, “The Flame of Love,” which soundtracked Netflix’s surprise release of Lynch’s 17-minute short film, “What Did Jack Do?”

A few months later in April, Disney+ announced it would carry Lynch’s 1999 critically-acclaimed biographical film, “The Straight Story,” about Alvin Straight’s 1994 journey across Iowa and Wisconsin solely on a lawnmower. Despite very minimal success at the box office, the film was another critical smash for Lynch, ultimately receiving nominations for both the Palme d’Or at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival as well as the Academy Award for Best Actor for Richard Farnsworth’s portrayal of Straight.

In 2017, Lynch released the much-anticipated third series of his iconic TV series Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: The Return, with co-creator Mark Frost. Noted for its strong performances and visual and narrative ambition, the 18-episode series was hailed by many critics as one of the most impressive scripted series in TV history.