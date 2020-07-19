Annie Releases Futuristic New Track “The Bomb”

Home News Peter Mann July 19th, 2020 - 3:38 PM

Norwegian electro/synth-pop singer-songwriter, DJ and record producer, Annie, recently released her second single “The Bomb” off her forthcoming third studio album, Dark Hearts, slated for release October 16, via Annie Melody. Annie’s latest musical offering, as previously reported on Pitchfork, “…is the Norwegian pop artist’s first new LP since 2009’s Don’t Stop. The new track is produced by Sound of Arrows’ Stefan Storm.”

Annie first brokeout onto the music industry with the release of her debut full-length studio album 2004’s Anniemal, via 679, which featured the singles “Chewing Gum,” “Heartbeat,” and “Happy Without You.” She followed her debut album with her sophomore full-length studio album, 2009’s Don’t Stop, via Smalltown Supersound. Don’t Stop featured the singles “I Know Ur Girlfriend Hates Me,” “Antonio,” and “Songs Remind Me Of You.”

Her latest single “The Bomb” has grandiose cinematic elements that follows suit with her first single “American Cars,” as previously reported here on mxdwn, with the production including “…‘80s synths similar to a slasher film soundtrack.” Similarly “The Bomb” starts off with spacey, ethereal synths that hit on more of a science fiction vibe. The production retains the pattern of having thematic elements attached with her latest recorded material thus far. This makes for an interesting aesthetic for her forthcoming Dark Hearts project.

The aforementioned press release furthers this musical aesthetic from Annie herself. Speaking on her latest musical offering Annie describes it as “the soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist.”

To listen to Annie’s “The Bomb” stream below, via YouTube.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat