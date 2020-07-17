Zedd And Jasmine Thompson Stay Distanced Inside Their MacBooks For “Funny” Music Video

Home News Roy Lott July 17th, 2020 - 12:09 AM

Zedd

World-renowned DJ Zedd and pop singer Jasmine Thompson have announced their latest single “Funny” along with its accompanying video. The song stays true to Zedd’s sound, catchy with an up-lifting beat with Thompson singing “It’s funny how you miss me more than you could ever love me.” The video shows Thompson leaving her toxic ex-boyfriend then having the opportunity to work with Zedd to work on new music, all done with Macbook tools including Photo Booth, iMessage and Zoom. The video ends with the ex-boyfriend wanting Thompson to sing on one of his beats with her responding to the text with a long and rightfully so haha message. Check out the creative visual below.

“Funny” is Zedd’s first release for 2020. In a press release, he discusses working with Thompson, stating “When I first heard Jasmine’s voice on this song, I was blown away by it and knew I wanted to work with her on ‘Funny. There’s so much emotion and energy in this song, and Jasmine’s voice captures it perfectly.”

Zedd has collaborated with many musicians including Katy Perry, Alessia Cara, Ellie Goulding, Aloe Blacc, and Maren Morris, which their song “The Middle” earned him Grammy nominations for “Record Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” and “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.”

Thompson got her start on Youtube covering songs by the likes of Lukas Graham, Passenger and Tears for Fears. She has generated over 630 million views and has more than 3.5 million subscribers. She has also collaborated with fellow DJ Robin Schulz on a song called “Sun Goes Down,” which has garnered 1 billion streams.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi