Live Nation Announces Plan to Double Number of Black Executives by 2025

Live Nation has recently announced its plans to double the number of Black executives under its employment by 2025, while also “striving towards having at least 30 percent of our directors be diverse” during that same time. The company has also pledged to invest $10 million in “new programs focused on developing, promoting and hiring Black and underrepresented talent.”

Part of this proposed $10 million investment will also go toward events and programs that “empower Black, Latin, female and other underserved groups.” They also plan on increasing spending on Black and minority-owned vendors at its events, in hopes of “amplifying social justice causes” and promoting “accountability” in their work force.

They plan on addressing these issues by nominating more Black, indigenous and people of color to their board of directors and “to acknowledge local dynamics and best serve each region.”

“Recent events in the U.S. and around the world have sparked overdue reflection on racism and discrimination in our societies, as well as here at Live Nation,” the letter reads. “We are committing to take steps to ensure that everyone in our community – employees, artists, and fans – is valued, respected, and treated equitably.”

It should be noted that while this announcement occurred a time when other major companies such as Goldenvoice plan on addressing issues specific to the Black and underserved communities, this also off the heel of a recent race and gender discrimination lawsuit against the company.

This lawsuit was brought forth by furloughed tour manager Candace Newman, who claimed that the company allegedly underpaid her, while also allegedly denying her promotions. According to the suit, Newman alleges that Live Nation “underpaid one-third to forty percent less than her non-Black and/or male peers.”

The company also attracted attention earlier this year over a leaked memo to talent partners, which outlined plans to decrease money guaranteed to artists while increasing cancellation penalties.