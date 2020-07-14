John Vanderslice Announces New EP Eeeeeeep for August 2020 Release

Home News Adam Benavides July 14th, 2020 - 8:56 PM

Tiny Telephone founder and former MK Ultra frontman John Vanderslice has announced the release of his new EP Eeeeeeeep that arrives next month and premiered a new song from the record titled “Lure Mice Condemn Erase.”

“Lure Mice Condemn Erase” sees the musician creating an atmospheric and fresh sound that signals a major departure from the musician’s recent releases.

Speaking with Brooklyn Vegan about the new track and record Vanderslice, who recently relocated to Los Angeles and opened a new studio called Grandma’s Couch in his backyard, discussed ditching acoustic instruments and how LA County’s recent shelter at home order resulted in his first ever all-digital release.

“I was an analog obsessive for my entire career but the shelter in place order pushed me into digital recording,” he explains. “I only had a computer and Ableton, not even instruments. It changed my life in all the good ways. These are the first songs I have ever recorded on a computer.”

Vanderslice also mentioned how the late David Berman (of Silver Jews fame) played a major role in the new song’s unorthodox lyrics and story.

“David Berman sent me this formula for writing lyrics and creating titles. It’s from his methods. RIP,” he explains. “The song is about creating and enforcing a cult on land that I partially own in West Sonoma. I always thought I would’ve been an effective cult leader.”

According to Vanderslice, the new avant garde style and process are both here to stay.

“My current goal is to keep exploring abstraction and electronic treatments in my own music, devaluing acoustic instruments and figuring out a way to blur my vocals and lyrics into some weirder shit,” says Vanderslice.

Eeeeeeeep will arrive August 21 and follows 2019’s release The Cedars and his album from earlier this year, Dollar HIts.

Last year, Vanderslice showcased his solo offerings at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Eeeeeeeep will mark his 16th solo release after 10 full-length studio albums and five remix records and EPs.

Full Eeeeeeeep track list: “Xxxx,” “Lure Mice Condemn Erase,” “Song for Leopold,” “Team Stammer Savior Machine,” “Song for Jaime Sena”